On-campus aircraft gives Houston County Career Academy an edge

An Alabama lawmaker wants to allow the state's teachers to carry guns in school following a deadly school shooting in Florida last week.More >>
An Alabama lawmaker wants to allow the state's teachers to carry guns in school following a deadly school shooting in Florida last week.More >>
Houston County Career Academy is the first dual enrollment program in Alabama to have an aircraft on campus for instructional use. It was donated to the school through a partnership with Alabama Aviation College (ACC).More >>
Houston County Career Academy is the first dual enrollment program in Alabama to have an aircraft on campus for instructional use. It was donated to the school through a partnership with Alabama Aviation College (ACC).More >>
The Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday has inspired many to dedicate the late Civil Rights activist's birthday to a day of service. One organization is using his legacy to give back to 1,000 kids in Selma and Montgomery.More >>
The Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday has inspired many to dedicate the late Civil Rights activist's birthday to a day of service. One organization is using his legacy to give back to 1,000 kids in Selma and Montgomery.More >>
One educator in Tuskegee is giving her students the tools to see their potential while also sparking their creative sideMore >>
One educator in Tuskegee is giving her students the tools to see their potential while also sparking their creative sideMore >>
The meetings are scheduled for March 20 at Dozier Elementary, March 21 at Chisholm Elementary, March 22 at Floyd Elementary, and March 26 at Georgia Washington Middle schools.More >>
The meetings are scheduled for March 20 at Dozier Elementary, March 21 at Chisholm Elementary, March 22 at Floyd Elementary, and March 26 at Georgia Washington Middle schools.More >>
Hundreds of families continue to wait for plans to be released, so they will know where their children will attend school next year.More >>
Hundreds of families continue to wait for plans to be released, so they will know where their children will attend school next year.More >>
Montgomery School Board officials held their first meeting since the state unveiled an aggressive intervention plan.More >>
Montgomery School Board officials held their first meeting since the state unveiled an aggressive intervention plan.More >>
The Alabama House of Representatives has approved a 2.5 percent pay raise for teachers and education employees.More >>
The Alabama House of Representatives has approved a 2.5 percent pay raise for teachers and education employees.More >>
It's the first for Montgomery and it has the potential to affect hundreds of school children. Monday, the Alabama Public Charter School Commission approved the city's first charter school start-up in a 5 to 1 vote.More >>
It's the first for Montgomery and it has the potential to affect hundreds of school children. Monday, the Alabama Public Charter School Commission approved the city's first charter school start-up in a 5 to 1 vote.More >>
What was bad news for Montgomery Public Schools is good news for the growing Pike Road School System.More >>
What was bad news for Montgomery Public Schools is good news for the growing Pike Road School System.More >>