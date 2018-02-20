Kidnapped south AL man found bloodied in Birmingham area - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Kidnapped south AL man found bloodied in Birmingham area

By John Shryock, Digital Content Producer
Irondale police are investigating the apparent kidnapping. (Source: Bakari Savage/WBRC) Irondale police are investigating the apparent kidnapping. (Source: Bakari Savage/WBRC)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

New details are being released in connection with an apparent south Alabama abduction that ended with the victim bloodied and asking for help at a Birmingham area gas station.

According to Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas, the victim, 55-year-old Geneva County resident Joseph Craig Chancellor knew the suspect, Timothy Garland Latty, 42, of Odenville.

Latty had been staying in Geneva County until approximately 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff said. Chancellor told Latty the county line was as far as he wanted to go. That's when Latty allegedly beat him, then drove north with a knife held to the victim.

The two reached Irondale, located outside of Birmingham, where WBRC Fox 6 reports a disoriented and bloodied Chancellor went to a Chevron station and reported he'd been kidnapped.

Latty, who has outstanding warrants, is currently being sought by the Irondale Police Department. 

