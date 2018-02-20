Kidnapped south AL man found bloodied in Birmingham area

New details are being released in connection with an apparent south Alabama abduction that ended with the victim bloodied and asking for help at a Birmingham area gas station.More >>
Two correctional officers are accused of sexual misconduct in Chambers County.More >>
The Chilton County’s Sheriff Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an armed robbery.More >>
Two Montgomery residents were arrested while playing golf on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Capitol Hill Saturday afternoon.More >>
Police in Alabama have charged a homeless man with two counts of arson in connection with fires that happened a week apart in Dothan.More >>
Darius Gunn, 20, is wanted for making several threats to his ex-girlfriend and her mother, according to authorities.More >>
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a scam that's going around about failure to appear civil citations.More >>
The Auburn Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting.More >>
On Thursday February 15th 2018 students at Dothan High School reported a threat made by another student at school.More >>
A Verbena man faces life in prison after being convicted Thursday on federal drug trafficking and firearms convictions.More >>
