Kidnapped south AL man found bloodied in Birmingham area

New details are being released in connection with an apparent south Alabama abduction that ended with the victim bloodied and asking for help at a Birmingham area gas station.

According to Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas, the victim, 55-year-old Geneva County resident Joseph Craig Chancellor knew the suspect, Timothy Garland Latty, 42, of Odenville.

Latty had been staying in Geneva County until approximately 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff said. Chancellor told Latty the county line was as far as he wanted to go. That's when Latty allegedly beat him, then drove north with a knife held to the victim.

The two reached Irondale, located outside of Birmingham, where WBRC Fox 6 reports a disoriented and bloodied Chancellor went to a Chevron station and reported he'd been kidnapped.

Latty, who has outstanding warrants, is currently being sought by the Irondale Police Department.

