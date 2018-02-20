Alabama buys machine to help detect Chronic Wasting Disease in deer

Testing is done by sampling brain tissue and lymph nodes from hunter harvested deer, captive deer facilities and any suspect animal. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Alabama Department of Agriculture recently purchased a $30,000 machine that is considered far more modern to detect Chronic Wasting Disease in deer.

Tuesday's announcement comes two weeks after hunters in Mississippi noticed a sick deer in west Mississippi. It turned out the buck had CWD, which is the equivalent of Alzheimer's in animals, with pneumonia as the primary cause of death. So far, there is no evidence of CWD in deer in Alabama despite the fact more than 20 other states have had reported cases, according to state veterinarian Dr. Tony Frazier.

There is no known cause of CWD, though it is believed to be caused by a prion or protein that is infectious and has a long incubation period. Testing is done by sampling brain tissue and lymph nodes from hunter harvested deer, captive deer facilities and any suspect animal. There are currently no live animal tests for the disease.

The new testing machine will be based in Auburn but first it's being "validated" by federal wildlife officials to make sure the machine works properly.

The disease does not affect domestic livestock or humans.

