Crews fix water main break that damaged Montgomery home

Boards were put up at one residences after water broke the windows Tuesday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

This photo shows just how much of the Merrimac Drive was damaged in the water main break. (Source: Dana Wright)

Water from a broken water main slams into a home on Merrimac Drive in Montgomery. (Source: Dana Wright)

The Montgomery Water Works has completed repair work on a 6-inch water main that broke Tuesday morning, causing damage to a house in the 3000 block of Merrimac Drive, just off McGehee Road.

The break opened a large hole in the pavement in front of several homes in the 3000 block of Merrimac, breaking windows on at least one home and a nearby vehicle.

Resident Dana Wright recorded some of the aftermath with her cellphone, the video showing a torrent of water cascading over the driveway onto her home.

Wright said in the video, posted to social media, that windows on the front of the home were broken and the inside had flood damage. She later posted photos of crews working to fix the damage caused by the break.

Water Works officials say the water main had been patched with clay in years past, which is what broke Tuesday. There was no leak or warning of rupture before the main burst.

Insurance crews responded to the scene to help residents file the appropriate claims.

