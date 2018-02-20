Large water main break damages property in Montgomery

This photo shows just how much of the Merrimac Drive was damaged in the water main break. (Source: Dana Wright)

Water from a broken water main slams into a home on Merrimac Drive in Montgomery. (Source: Dana Wright)

The Montgomery Water Works is working to repair damage caused by a Tuesday morning water main break.

The break opened a large hole in the pavement in front of homes in the 3000 block of Merrimac Drive, located off McGehee Road, bursting windows on some homes and cars as water sprayed into the air.

Resident Dana Wright recorded some of the aftermath with her cellphone. That video showed a torrent of water cascading over the driveway onto her home.

Wright said in the video, posted to social media, that windows on the front of the home were broken and the inside had flood damage.

Wright later posted photos of crews working to fix the damage caused by the break.

Water Works officials say the 6-inch main had been patched in the past with clay, which is what broke. There was no leak or warning of rupture before the main burst.

Insurance crews are already on the scene to help residents file the appropriate claims.

Crews still working on merrimac dr. pic.twitter.com/Dn0f17UlgC — Rosanna Smith (@rosannaWSFA) February 20, 2018

