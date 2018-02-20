Gov. Ivey speaks out on school protection after Florida shooting

Ivey cautioned against "knee jerk reactions," saying the state should listen to the advice of law enforcement, which Ivey says she is taking seriously. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Gov. Kay Ivey is speaking out on potential protections for schools in the wake of the shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Ivey cautioned against "knee jerk reactions," saying the state should listen to the advice of law enforcement, which Ivey says she is taking seriously.

Ivey said school safety is a real threat that needs to be addressed.

"One teacher and thirty kids, that teacher has their hands full," said Ivey. "Under regular circumstances, much less a threat."

Ivey said she would support metal detectors in schools, saying if you have to go through one to get on a plane, it should be similar for the state as well. She is also open to more ideas.

State Rep. Will Ainsworth, R-Guntersville, has proposed a bill that would allow teachers to get training and be armed in schools. Though it's not Ivey's practice to comment on pending pieces of legislation, she says she's not sure if teachers, who are worried about so many things already with students, should be given a gun.

