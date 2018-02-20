Rapper Pharrell co-signs Alabama musical group

Pharrell Williams (Center) with WATCH THE DUCK duo and Montgomery natives Jesse Rankins and Eddie Smith (Source: WATCH THE DUCK)

Rapper, singer and songwriter Pharrell Williams is singing the praises of a duo originally from Montgomery whom he's just signed to his label, I am OTHER via Interscope Records.

"Everybody in Alabama stand up," Pharrell said, introducing the artists, Jesse Rankins and Eddie Smith.

Rankins and Smith make up WATCH THE DUCK, which performs as part of the trapstep movement, a blend of trap and dubstep music. Their new single and accompanying music video are called "There You Are".

"I find it so fascinating because you're from there [Alabama]," Pharrell continued. "I mean, the music is, to me, is a byproduct of the conditions...good, bad, or indifferent. It made you."

"There's something very pure there. There's something untainted," Pharrell, one of the judges on NBC's hit music show "The Voice", explained. "When I hear it, I hear something like, new and just completely alien from everyone else. And it's not that you're using sounds that other people don't use, it's how you're using it."

The musicians' sound is described as "a more intimate and personal sound starting Jesse's R&B vocal" and a "feel-good record that encourages listeners to stay in the moment, and move with whatever feelings come from being in the present."

Smith directs the music video, described as "inspire[ing] us with the magic of the everyday by closing the gap between music video fantasy and the mudandity of an ordinary work environment." BET says the song "reminds us that happiness, magic, fun and everything soul can exist anywhere, anytime, anyplace."

Watch The Duck's New Single/Video, " There You Are" http://smarturl.it/WTDTYAVEVO

