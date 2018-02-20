Caleb Ross named head football coach at Prattville High School

Caleb Ross is heading back to where it all began.

Ross has been named the head football coach at Prattville High School - his alma mater.

He comes back to the Lions after serving as the head coach at Opelika in 2017. The Bulldogs finished with a 9-4 record and a trip to the third round of the 6A playoffs.

Prior to being named the head coach at Opelika in 2017 Ross was the head coach at McGill-Toolen in Mobile for three years. He led McGill to the 7A state title in 2015.

Ross has coached at Prattville before, serving as the running backs coach in 2006-07 and then serving as the offensive coordinator from 2008-10.

Ross is a 1997 graduate of Prattville High School.

He replaces Chad Anderson, who resigned in January after six years as the Lions head coach.

