Caleb Ross named head football coach at Prattville High School

Caleb Ross is heading back to where it all began.
The University of Louisville's 2013 men's basketball national championship banner will come down, the school learned Tuesday.
Jacoby Ross had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists Monday night to help Alabama State beat Alcorn State 82-62.
Samson made it back to the regional final again this year and made the most of their opportunity, defeating the Abbeville Yellow Jackets 49-19.
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl says center Anfernee McLemore has had successful surgery on his left ankle.
Austin Dillon won the Daytona 500 on Sunday night driving the iconic No. 3 Chevrolet that Earnhardt piloted for most of his career.
The NBA All-Star Game between Team LeBron and Team Stephen at Staples Center has begun.
