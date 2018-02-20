Caleb Ross named head football coach at Prattville High School - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Caleb Ross named head football coach at Prattville High School

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) -

Caleb Ross is heading back to where it all began.

Ross has been named the head football coach at Prattville High School - his alma mater. 

He comes back to the Lions after serving as the head coach at Opelika in 2017. The Bulldogs finished with a 9-4 record and a trip to the third round of the 6A playoffs.

Prior to being named the head coach at Opelika in 2017 Ross was the head coach at McGill-Toolen in Mobile for three years. He led McGill to the 7A state title in 2015.

Ross has coached at Prattville before, serving as the running backs coach in 2006-07 and then serving as the offensive coordinator from 2008-10.

Ross is a 1997 graduate of Prattville High School.

He replaces Chad Anderson, who resigned in January after six years as the Lions head coach. 

