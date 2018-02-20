Suspect sought in Millbrook shooting Saturday morning

The Millbrook Police Department is searching for a suspect in a Saturday morning shooting that left one man injured.

The shooting happened at around 9:16 a.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Oliver Drive. According to Millbrook Police Chief PK Johnson, officers and fire medics responded to the scene and found the victim, identified as 19-year-old Wetumpka resident Michael Justin Wilson, with a single gunshot wound. He was treated at the scene and taken to Baptist South Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was released Tuesday.

Millbrook's Criminal Investigative Unit processed the scene, finding a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Montgomery in a yard behind the scene, as well as several bags of marijuana. The vehicle was impounded by the Montgomery Police Department.

Millbrook police have identified 22-year-old Millbrook resident Rodney Tavarus Pettaway Jr. as a suspect. A warrant for his arrest on a first degree assault charge has been obtained.

Anyone with information on Pettaway's whereabouts should call investigators at 334-285-6832.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.