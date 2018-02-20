Mayor talks hotel occupancy at City Council meeting

During the City Council meeting Tuesday Strange touted the fact the city has lead the state in hotel occupancy for four straight years. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)

The downtown area's thriving convention business has supported a growing network of hotels and the city is taking advantage of the momentum.

Mayor Todd Strange says the Old Bishop Parker Furniture building on Coosa across from Riverwalk Stadium it is one of three new hotels under construction in the downtown Montgomery. The other two are located at 5 Points neighborhood and on Bibb Street.

During the City Council meeting Tuesday Strange touted the fact the city has lead the state in hotel occupancy for four straight years. With a number of new hotels opening in the Eastchase area Montgomery struggled to hold the top spot, but January reports show we are back on track.

The mayor say with the construction of these new hotels downtown they are looking at the addition of 1,200 rooms. He pointed out this puts the city in a position to compete for larger conventions.

“This is very important because we have the nucleus of being able to have more people within walking distance of the convention center. The Embassy Suites has property area as well as DoubleTree. So all the sudden we can handle five, six, seven thousand people conventions. They will have 1,500 to 2,000 within walking distance or short shuttle ride,” said Mayor Todd Strange.

According to the mayor there are also three new hotels in negotiations for development and announcements on those could be made soon.

