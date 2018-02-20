Tallassee BOE makes changes to school after state report card score

The Tallassee school system received a C letter grade by the state, an average of their three schools. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Tallassee's Board of Education addressed the public about their state report card.

The school system received a C letter grade by the state, an average of their three schools. Officials say they have already made changes at their middle school, which has the lowest scoring school.

The changes include a new principal and an instructional coach.

"I think the school is a lot better than the grade it received," said Wade Shipman, superintendent of Tallassee City Schools. "I've done a series of articles as well as other people around the state that have done articles of schools that were more than the report card grade, more than a test score, and I believe the middle school is a classic example of that."

Shipman says the middle school has excellent teachers and administrators, and he believes the school will see a turnaround.

At the end of the meeting, a proclamation of support for the superintendent was unanimously approved by the board.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.