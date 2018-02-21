Amanda: Another Day, another shot at breaking record high temps

After setting a new record yesterday for the warmest Feb. 20 Montgomery, Alabama has ever seen, it looks like today will likely be the hottest Feb. 21 in the cities history. We are going for two days in a row, but is that where the streak of warm winter days ends?!

Today: We started off mild with temperatures only dipping down into the 60s earlier this morning. As we head into the afternoon numbers will continue to go up, and we will likely see our old record high temperature of 81 degrees get beat out. We set this record back in 2011, but with a high around 84 degrees expected in Montgomery today, 2018 would definitely be the winner when it comes to being warmer.

Sunshine is expected along with a few clouds; isolated rain cannot be ruled out, but most of you will stay dry, and if you see anything it will likely only be isolated and light shower activity. Deep southerly flow will continue to pump more moisture into our atmosphere, so all signs point to more potential record-breaking heat this week. Thanks to dew points being in the 60s today it will feel more like the end of Spring or early Summer than late Winter.

If you are looking for more "seasonable" conditions, we do have some of that on our 7-day forecast. An approaching front should provide enough lift for showers and some storms to develop this weekend. Once the boundary moves through the area, temperatures won't be climbing into the 80s - many of us will be back into the upper 60s/low 70s by the second half of the weekend and into our new work week next week.

