Attempted murder suspect arrested after Pike County standoff

Millbrook police notified authorities that Rodney Tavarus Pettaway Jr.,22, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Millbrook police notified authorities that Rodney Tavarus Pettaway Jr.,22, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A Montgomery police officer was injured and a suspect is dead after a shooting in a west Montgomery neighborhood.More >>
A Montgomery police officer was injured and a suspect is dead after a shooting in a west Montgomery neighborhood.More >>
A suspect wanted for attempted murder has been taken into custody after a two-hour standoff in Pike County.More >>
A suspect wanted for attempted murder has been taken into custody after a two-hour standoff in Pike County.More >>
A Mobile Police officer was shot and killed Tuesday night in Toulminville.More >>
A Mobile Police officer was shot and killed Tuesday night in Toulminville.More >>
The wife of a Chambers County former district attorney was arrested for arson following a fire at her home in October 2017.More >>
The wife of a Chambers County former district attorney was arrested for arson following a fire at her home in October 2017.More >>
Two correctional officers are accused of sexual misconduct in Chambers County.More >>
Two correctional officers are accused of sexual misconduct in Chambers County.More >>
Florala police say a child has been taken into custody and charges are pending after two schools were threatened.More >>
Florala police say a child has been taken into custody and charges are pending after two schools were threatened.More >>
The Millbrook Police Department is searching for a suspect in a Saturday morning shooting that left one man injured.More >>
The Millbrook Police Department is searching for a suspect in a Saturday morning shooting that left one man injured.More >>
A federal judge has ruled that an Alabama inmate's veins are in good enough shape that the state can execute him by lethal injection.More >>
A federal judge has ruled that an Alabama inmate's veins are in good enough shape that the state can execute him by lethal injection.More >>
New details are being released in connection with an apparent south Alabama abduction that ended with the victim bloodied and asking for help at a Birmingham area gas station.More >>
New details are being released in connection with an apparent south Alabama abduction that ended with the victim bloodied and asking for help at a Birmingham area gas station.More >>