Attempted murder suspect taken into custody after standoff in Pike County

A suspect wanted for attempted murder has been taken into custody after a two-hour standoff in Pike County.

According to Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas, Calvin Lee Morris, 32, was wanted in Bullock County for attempted murder, shooting in an occupied vehicle, certain persons forbidden to carry firearms and reckless endangerment.

On Wednesday around 7 a.m., the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force attempted to serve a warrant at a home on Highway 93 in Banks. A woman and three children were escorted from the home while Morris remained inside. Once outside the home officers were told Morris was armed with a handgun.

After a two-hour standoff, the Pike County Special Response Team went inside the home. SRT team members found Morris in a hole in the floor of a closet.

Morris was taken into custody at the scene and transported to Bullock County.

“It all ended well thanks to good law enforcement and excellent execution by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, U.S. Marshals, Bullock County Sheriff’s Office and the Troy Police Department,” Thomas said.

Morris was out on bond in Barbour County for attempted murder, according to Thomas.

