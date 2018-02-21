Wanted suspect taken into custody after standoff in Pike County

Attempted murder suspect taken into custody after standoff in Banks (Source: WSFA 12 News Viewer)

An attempted murder suspect has been taken into custody after a two-hour standoff in Pike County.

According to Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas, the incident began on Wednesday around 7 a.m. when the United State Marshals Service attempted to serve a warrant at a home in Banks. The wanted suspect locked himself inside a home reportedly with a gun.

After a two-hour standoff between the suspect, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, the Bullock County Sheriff’s Office and Marshals, the suspect was taken into custody.

Thomas said the suspect, who has not been identified, was wanted in Bullock County on charges of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle or dwelling and felony possession of a firearm.

Initially, the suspect locked himself in the home with a woman and children. They were eventually released, Thomas said.

We are working on getting more information from officials on this incident. We will have updates on air, online and on our news app.

