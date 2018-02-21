3 shot, including MPD officer; shooting suspect dead

Multiple emergency vehicles are at the scene. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Multiple emergency vehicles are at the scene. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Multiple emergency vehicles are at the scene. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Captain Regina Duckett said an officer was shot and a suspect is dead after a shooting in west Montgomery. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

There is a heavy police presence on Westcott Street in west Montgomery. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A Montgomery police officer was injured and a suspect is dead after a shooting in a west Montgomery neighborhood.

According to MPD spokeswoman Capt. Regina Duckett, officers were responding to a report of a man shot in the 1600 block of Westcott Street Wednesday afternoon. When the officers arrived, they found the victim with a serious gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital.

Duckett said a single, armed suspect fled the scene. Officers encountered him near the intersection of Hill and Jordan streets.

During the encounter, Duckett says one officer suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The suspect was fatally wounded.

Duckett said due to it being an officer-involved shooting, the State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation, based on MPD protocol.

Duckett said the victim was not cooperative at the scene but that officers were going to attempt to speak with him at the hospital.

Carver High School was briefly placed on lockdown as a precaution following the shooting but that lockdown has since been lifted.

Duckett asks that residents be patient, as the scene is fluid and officers will be around for a while.

Heavy Police presence near westcott street in Montgomery. Working to get details. pic.twitter.com/h0bnPy7EeF — Rosanna Smith (@rosannaWSFA) February 21, 2018

Here is a closer look at the crime scene on Westcott. pic.twitter.com/w3fuI8HSmF — Rosanna Smith (@rosannaWSFA) February 21, 2018

Continue checking back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.