Suspect wanted for Millbrook shooting Saturday now in custody

A man the Millbrook Police Department was looking for in connection to a shooting Saturday morning is now in custody.

Millbrook police notified authorities that 22-year-old Millbrook resident Rodney Tavarus Pettaway Jr. was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. Pettaway was taken into custody by the Montgomery Police Department and Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Millbrook police said an anonymous tip led law enforcement to Pettway's location in the 2000 block of Greenville Street.

Pettaway was wanted for allegedly shooting 19-year-old Michael Justin Wilson, of Wetumpka, in the 4000 block of Oliver Drive.

Wilson was released from the hospital Tuesday.

On the scene, Millbrook's Criminal Investigative Unit also found a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Montgomery, along with several bags of marijuana. The vehicle was impounded by the Montgomery Police Department.

Criminal charges of first-degree assault have been filed against Pettaway.

