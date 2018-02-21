MPS board votes to sell 8 school buses to city, county

The board voted to sell 2 buses to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and six to the city. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A special called Montgomery Public Schools board meeting was held Wednesday.

At the meeting, the board discussed selling eight school buses to the city and county. The board voted unanimously to sell two school buses to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. They will be sold for $2,500 each.

The board also voted 4-3 to sell six buses to Montgomery City for $2,500 each.

