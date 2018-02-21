MPS board votes to sell 8 school buses to city, county

The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
A Mobile Police officer was shot and killed Tuesday night in Toulminville.More >>
A Mobile Police officer was shot and killed Tuesday night in Toulminville.More >>
Billy Graham, America's most prominent Christian leader, was a pastor to presidents and everyday Americans. Graham preached to nearly 215 million people around the world.More >>
Billy Graham, America's most prominent Christian leader, was a pastor to presidents and everyday Americans. Graham preached to nearly 215 million people around the world.More >>
Reverend Billy Graham has been preaching for more than 60 years and his crusades are known around the world. What is not is well known is the role he played in the civil rights movement. Billy GrahamMore >>
Reverend Billy Graham has been preaching for more than 60 years and his crusades are known around the world. What is not is well known is the role he played in the civil rights movement. Billy GrahamMore >>
The woman was sentenced to three years of probation and must pay full restitution to her victim.More >>
The woman was sentenced to three years of probation and must pay full restitution to her victim.More >>
Temperatures will fall slightly tonight, remaining mild in the low to mid 60s for an overnight low.More >>
Temperatures will fall slightly tonight, remaining mild in the low to mid 60s for an overnight low.More >>
Billy Graham made a lasting impression on First Baptist Church pastor Jay Wolf, one he'll never forget. The famous preacher died Wednesday at the age of 99.More >>
Billy Graham made a lasting impression on First Baptist Church pastor Jay Wolf, one he'll never forget. The famous preacher died Wednesday at the age of 99.More >>
Two challenges have been filed against former U.S. Rep. Bobby Bright's candidacy as a Republican in the upcoming District 2 Congressional primary.More >>
Two challenges have been filed against former U.S. Rep. Bobby Bright's candidacy as a Republican in the upcoming District 2 Congressional primary.More >>
On Wednesday, Trump will host a "listening session" that will include people impacted by mass shootings in Parkland, Columbine, Colorado and Newtown, Connecticut.More >>
On Wednesday, Trump will host a "listening session" that will include people impacted by mass shootings in Parkland, Columbine, Colorado and Newtown, Connecticut.More >>
Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't...More >>
Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now.More >>