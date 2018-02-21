MPS board votes to sell buses, attitudes remain the same on intervention

During the meeting, Mary Briers to a dig at State Superintendent of Education and the intervention by calling the word “collaboration” a “curse word." (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Montgomery County Board of Education met Wednesday afternoon for a special called meeting to discuss property.

After coming out of a brief executive session, the board voted unanimously to sell two school buses to Montgomery County to be used by the sheriff’s office. The board also voted 4-3 to sell six buses to the City of Montgomery. Interim Superintendent Dr. Ann Moore said those buses would likely be used by the Parks and Recreation Department.

“I feel that, based on my discussion with our operations person, there are a number of in-kind services that we receive as a school system,” Moore said. “I believed there was a price we could negotiate with those entities that allow us to say thank you for helping us but also get some money out of it.”

The board initially heard the proposal at its Feb. 13 meeting but decided to table it because members disagreed with the $2,500 per bus price they were offered. However, the board passed the decision at that price. Board president Robert Porterfield said the board is doing a “kind” favor to the City and County.

“Those buses go for $6,000 to $8,000,” Porterfield said. “So, we’re out about $5,500 to $5,000 the way I look at it. I’ve done the research on how much those buses go for.”

However, Board Member Mary Briers agreed with Dr. Moore’s view that the sale would be fair, considering both groups provide a number of services to MPS that would otherwise cost the system money it does not have to spend.

During the meeting, Briers took a dig at State Superintendent of Education and the intervention by calling the word “collaboration” a “curse word” and saying she initially did not want to go into executive session because any decision made by the board would be overridden by Richardson.

Porterfield also maintained his negative stance on the intervention, calling Richardson a “dictator”.

“He’s the biggest dictator I’ve ever seen,” Porterfield said. “We’ve had no collaboration or seat at the table.”

Despite his comments, Richardson said he does believe the board has a responsibility for the issues MPS faces. He said he does not agree with the state’s route for fixing these issues.

Moore acknowledged the opposition from the board to the intervention, particularly concerning the sale of Georgia Washington Middle School to Pike Road.

However, Richardson’s plan is moving forward. Moore said the 17 central office staff members who were slated to be let go as part of the intervention plan have not yet been identified or notified. MPS has released the schedule for next month’s informational meetings for those impacted by the schools that will close at the end of this school year.

The board’s next regularly scheduled meeting is set for March 27 at 5 p.m. at Southlawn Elementary School.

