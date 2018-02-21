Tiger Giving Day to help organizations at Auburn

This year, more 20 organizations are participating in the crowd sourcing event. Anyone interested in donating can do so with the click of a button. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Tiger Giving Day is a 24-hour online fund raising event to help organizations across campus reach their goals.

Organization leaders say that Tiger Giving Day plays a major role in getting the donations that they need for major projects.

“Oh I think its tremendous. The website alone is just so much easier to promote a project and the fact that it gets a lot of publicity from the campus and then stations like you to pick it up and help us promote. I think because of the large effort to make it easier for small projects to get some visibility where otherwise it’s harder to get visibility,” says Master Gardener and State Program Coordinator Kerry Smith.

If you want to participate in Tiger Giving Day, you can do so by clicking here. Tiger Giving Day ends at midnight.

