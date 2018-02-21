Biscuits agree to extension with Rays, unveil new uniform

Tuesday, the Biscuits announced the Tampa Bay Rays have extended their Player Development Contract with the butter and blue through the end of the 2020 baseball season.More >>
Tuesday, the Biscuits announced the Tampa Bay Rays have extended their Player Development Contract with the butter and blue through the end of the 2020 baseball season.More >>
The Montgomery Biscuits were an inning away from sharing the Southern League Co-Champions title, but the Chattanooga Lookouts used a 2-run ninth inning to walk off the butter and blue in Game 5 of Sunday's series.More >>
The Montgomery Biscuits were an inning away from sharing the Southern League Co-Champions title, but the Chattanooga Lookouts used a 2-run ninth inning to walk off the butter and blue in Game 5 of Sunday's series.More >>
The Montgomery Biscuits have announced that they will offer free tickets to Friday’s playoff game against the Chattanooga Lookouts to any Hurricane Irma evacuees.More >>
The Montgomery Biscuits have announced that they will offer free tickets to Friday’s playoff game against the Chattanooga Lookouts to any Hurricane Irma evacuees.More >>
The 2017 Southern League Championship Series has been canceled due to Hurricane Irma, the Southern League of Professional Baseball Clubs confirmed Wednesday.More >>
The 2017 Southern League Championship Series has been canceled due to Hurricane Irma, the Southern League of Professional Baseball Clubs confirmed Wednesday.More >>
The Montgomery Biscuits are going to the postseason for the third consecutive season.More >>
The Montgomery Biscuits are going to the postseason for the third consecutive season.More >>
Tuesday, the Biscuits announced the Tampa Bay Rays have extended their Player Development Contract with the butter and blue through the end of the 2020 baseball season.More >>
Tuesday, the Biscuits announced the Tampa Bay Rays have extended their Player Development Contract with the butter and blue through the end of the 2020 baseball season.More >>
Caleb Ross is heading back to where it all began.More >>
Caleb Ross is heading back to where it all began.More >>
The University of Louisville's 2013 men's basketball national championship banner will come down, the school learned Tuesday.More >>
The University of Louisville's 2013 men's basketball national championship banner will come down, the school learned Tuesday.More >>
Jacoby Ross had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists Monday night to help Alabama State beat Alcorn State 82-62.More >>
Jacoby Ross had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists Monday night to help Alabama State beat Alcorn State 82-62.More >>