Biscuits agree to extension with Rays, unveil new uniform

As they enter their 15th year of partnership, it appears the pairing between the Montgomery Biscuits and Tampa Bay Rays' organization will continue for the foreseeable future.

Tuesday, the Biscuits announced the Tampa Bay Rays have extended their Player Development Contract with the butter and blue through the end of the 2020 baseball season. According to General Manager Scott Trible, the previous agreement ran through the end of the 2018 season.

The Montgomery-to-Tampa Bay pipeline has been a successful one over years past. 69 players have gone on to make their Major League debut with the Rays from Montgomery, including MLB stars like Evan Longoria, BJ Upton, Chris Archer, David Price and Kevin Kiermaier.

To also commemorate the 15-year partnership between the two clubs, the Biscuits are adding a new powder blue jersey and hat to the mix this season. The Montgomery Biscuits say the jerseys will be worn on Sunday home games. The jersey has the "MGM" lettering across the chest with the Rays sunburst on the far right. "Monty" the Biscuits character peeks in between the "G" and the "M" on the jersey. Dark navy blue piping runs along the neck, sleeves and buttons.

The Biscuits and @RaysBaseball have extended the Player Development Contract through the 2020 baseball season.



To celebrate our ongoing partnership, we will wear a new powder blue on-field jersey and hat during every Sunday home game!



Details: https://t.co/enm3CayL5X pic.twitter.com/bjzLwX26rW — Montgomery Biscuits (@BiscuitBaseball) February 21, 2018

The hat has the standard home Biscuits' logo on a powder blue crown with a darker navy blue cap bill. The hat is now available on the Biscuits' website.

The Biscuits break from spring training and open their season April 5 against the Biloxi Shuckers. They finished with a 76-64 record last year as they lost the series 3-2 to the Chattanooga Lookouts in the Southern League playoffs.

