Flu remains widespread in AL, more deaths under investigation

A week after Alabama hit the milestone 100 mark for possible or confirmed flu-related death investigations, another 13 are being added to the list.

Wednesday, the Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed investigations of 111 adult deaths. The number of child deaths confirmed as flu-related remained at two.

As of Feb. 17, ADPH says eight investigations have been completed with laboratory confirmation on five adults, physician diagnosis on two others, and a determination of "unknown" in a single case.

Medical records have been requested in each case in order for ADPH officials to confirm the diagnoses.

The northern part of the state, as well as the Birmingham area, continue to be the locations of most death reports with approximately 80 in those areas. South Alabama has seen fewer than 15.

The state continues to see "widespread" flu in every county expect Mobile. This is the tenth consecutive week of the widespread designation, according to ADPH's Influenza Surveillance Map.

A state public health emergency was declared by Gov. Kay Ivey on Jan. 11.

ADPH says there were no reports of an outbreak of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) or influenza investigated in the state during the past week. Although ILI activity percentages decreased, the number of ILI-related visits slightly increased for the week.

