February felling a lot like April

Another day, another record high is broken! We hit a high of 84 degrees in Montgomery today beating the old record of 81 set back in 2011. Much of central and south Alabama experienced well above average temperatures this afternoon with highs ranging from the upper 70s to to upper 80s. Eufaula hit a high of 87 degrees!

Temperatures will fall slightly tonight, remaining mild in the low to mid 60s for an overnight low. A few showers will be possible through a partly cloudy night, mainly along and north of Interstate 59.

The warm temperature train will continue to chug along tomorrow. An afternoon shower can't be ruled out but it's highly unlikely for our area. Expect partly cloudy skies and above average temperatures in the upper 70s to the low to mid 80s. We'll likely see a few record highs broken Thursday afternoon.

We'll remain on the dry side of things Friday as warm air continues to dominate the region. Highs will likely climb into the low to mid 80s Friday. Saturday more clouds, and a high likelihood of rain will limit heating. We'll still be above average in the upper 70s to low 80s. Widespread rain looks likely Sunday and Monday.

