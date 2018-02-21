Challenges seek to block Bobby Bright's Republican candidacy

Two challenges have been filed against former U.S. Rep. Bobby Bright's candidacy as a Republican in the upcoming District 2 Congressional primary.

Bright, a former Montgomery mayor, ran a successful campaign for the longtime, Republican-held seat in 2009 as a Democrat. He lost reelection in 2011 to Republican Martha Roby.

Bright's campaign confirmed the challenges Wednesday, which were filed with the Alabama Republican Party. It's not clear exactly who filed the challenges.

A hearing is set for Saturday in Montgomery before the ALGOP's Candidate Committee, which will make a decision on whether to deny Bright ballot access in the June 5 primary. The hearing is scheduled for 2:50 p.m. at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel.

Bright said the challenges "contain inaccuracies and downright falsehoods" and said they're "simply an effort by one or more of my opponents to remove me from this race."

In his Feb. 8 qualification for the GOP nomination, Bright told media he has always been conservative and will be more effective in Washington as a Republican.

"I tried to be a Democrat, and I didn't do the job as a Democrat that I wanted to do," Bright said, "mainly because my beliefs are conservative and that kind of held me back."

Bright says many former Democrats have become prominent Republicans over the years including "Ronald Reagan, Donald Trump, Kay Ivey, Richard Shelby, and numerous members of our Legislature."

The candidate said he'll "place my trust" in the committee "to make a decision that will allow the good people of the Second Congressional District to choose who will represent them in Congress."

