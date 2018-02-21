Crews work overnight fire at Montgomery's Bell Building

Montgomery Fire/Rescue squads put out a fire late Wednesday at one of the city’s oldest buildings.

According to MFR, the fire could be seen coming from a window on the 12th floor of the iconic Bell Building, located at Lee Street and Montgomery street.

According to a Facebook post, crews went up the stairwell to put the fire out. There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

In November, Foshee Management Company officials announced construction to transform the building into luxury apartments.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.