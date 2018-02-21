MFR extinguishes fire at downtown Montgomery building

Montgomery Fire/Rescue squads put out a fire late Wednesday in the downtown area.

MFR said a 12th floor fire at the Bell Building at Lee Street and Montgomery street was extinguished by crews. According to a Facebook post, crews went up the stairwell to put the fire out.

According to officials, the fire was visible from one window.

MFR said there were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

