Covington County DA: 'Vague' Facebook threat no cause for concern

In a Facebook post Wednesday night, the Covington County District Attorney's Office said it is aware of a social media post by someone named "Ray Andres" that includes a school threat.

The district attorney's office said they contacted the sheriff's office and county school system and made them aware.

According to the DA's office, the post has not only been shared locally but nationally as well. This makes it hard to tell where the post originated.

According to the district attorney's office, the post is not specific towards any one school in any area and does not leave cause for concern that it relates to Covington County.

The district attorney asks that people continue to report any suspicious activity to the office and local law enforcement.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.