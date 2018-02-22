Amanda: Record books are in jeopardy, again

Broken record, in more than one way. Thursday's high temperature will likely set a record for the warmest February 22nd we have ever seen in Montgomery, and all this talk about above average warmth is starting to sound like a broken record that's on repeat.

Although we don't see any significant changes to the forecast today when compared to the past couple of afternoons, we will start to see our overall weather pattern shift a bit sooner rather than later.

Today: Our old record hasn't been topped in over 100 years! Back on this date in 1897, we hit a toasty 80 degrees here in the Capital City.

Today, we will likely climb closer to 84 degrees. If we break this old record, it will be the third day in a row that we are re-writing the history books. We'll get help from some sunshine and a southerly breeze to get our forecast warm enough; all and all it's a dry day thanks to the air in the upper-levels of the atmosphere being drier than the lower levels but a rogue shower can't be ruled out.

A band of showers and embedded thunderstorms is still churning off to our north and west. This activity is all located along a stalled out surface front, but it will eventually get a bit of momentum and start to move closer to central and south Alabama.

By Saturday coverage of rain is scattered, but it will become more widespread by Sunday. Ahead of the front temperatures are in the upper 70s to low 80s. During the rain and behind the boundary, we will see highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

