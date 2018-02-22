Editorial: RIP Reverend Billy Graham

We lost an icon this week with the passing of Billy Graham.

NBC reported that Reverend Graham preached to an estimated 215 million people in 185 countries around the world and his message reached millions more as he continued preaching the word on radio, television and the internet.

Graham provided his guidance for every president since Harry Truman. He offered advice, but more importantly, he offered prayer.

Martin Luther King Jr. counted Graham as a close friend and ally, once remarking, “Had it not been for the ministry of my good friend Dr. Billy Graham, my work in the civil rights movement would not have been as successful as it has been.”

Vice President Mike Pence called him one of the greatest Americans of the 20th century.

"Billy Graham's ministry for the gospel of Jesus Christ and his matchless voice changed the lives of millions. Former President Barack Obama tweeted that Graham was a "humble servant who prayed for so many, and who, with wisdom and grace, gave hope and guidance to generations of Americans."

I think this country should take a moment to reflect on Reverend Graham's message. It resonates with so many from all different walks of life. I think his message will help us become better people if we choose to hear it.

