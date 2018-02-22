Southlawn Elem. classes to resume Friday after power outage - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Students at Southlawn Elementary School in Montgomery will return to the classroom Friday, a day after being dismissed early due to a power outage.

Montgomery Public School spokesman Tom Salter says the electrical issue has been fixed and school will open as normal on Feb. 23.

