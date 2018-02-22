Southlawn Elementary to dismiss early due to power outage

Montgomery elementary to dismiss early because of a power outage (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Students at Southlawn Elementary School will be dismissed early on Thursday due to a power outage.

According to Tom Salter, the Senior Communication Officer with Montgomery Public Schools, students will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m.

Parents who pick-up their children should plan do so at 11:30 a.m. Salter says buses will also be leaving the school at that time.

Parents have been notified by telephone and email.

The early dismissal only impacts Southlawn Elementary, according to Salter.

