Students learn severe weather preparedness during Be Ready Day

The EMA is hoping to get students prepared with their Be Ready Day (Source: WSFA 12 News)

This week is Alabama’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week, a week dedicated to educating the public about severe weather safety and preparedness.

The Alabama Emergency Management Agency is hoping to get students prepared with their Be Ready Day. The event is being held for students in 3rd through 6th grades at the Riverwalk Stadium until 2 p.m.

Students will engage in interactive lessons and learn about various topics pertaining to severe weather, including tornado and flash flood safety.

Local meteorologists, Vernon Turner and Amanda Curran, along with the National Weather Service, will present various interactive presentations for the attending students.

Alabama has always dealt with a high number of weather disasters, including hurricanes, snow storms, and tornadoes. The EMA wants all residents, no matter how young, to be prepared for any weather emergencies.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.