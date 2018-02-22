School shooting the focus of Montgomery Eggs & Issues prayer

Members of the political, business and military sectors gathered Thursday morning for the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce's Eggs and Issues breakfast.

The event was billed as a way to celebrate U.S. Senator Richard Shelby and Montgomery's securing of the U.S. Air Force's F-35 jet program at Maxwell AFB, with Congresswomen Martha Roby, R- Dist. 2, and Terri Sewell, D-Dist. 7, as honored attendees.

Before forks and knives hit the eggs, however, the tone was set with an invocation from Rabbi Scott Kramer of Agudath Israel Etz Ahayem Synagogue in Montgomery. Kramer's prayed only of the recent high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that claimed 17 lives.

"Dear God, we have failed. Dear God, we have failed to protect what is most dear to us and to you..." Kramer prayed, naming each of those killed by their first. "It was our responsibility to protect..." and "it was our responsibility to create a safe world for them and to face down anyone who would be indifferent about their safety or anyone who would regard these losses as tolerable..." he said.

Following the event, Shelby said Kramer's prayer was "good" and that it was "lengthy and substantive".

Asked about efforts to change gun laws, Shelby called himself "a Second Amendment, Constitutional guy," but added "I do believe that we could do more. We've got to deal with the mental health issue, and I think that we could tighten up on background checks."

Shelby also touched on security training at schools. "We've got three hundred and something million people and we've got a lot of great people, but we also have some bad folks."

Asked about her thoughts on changing gun laws, Roby also reiterated her strong Second Amendment stance and echoed Shelby's stance about there being a mental health component to the conversation.

"Whenever there's a tragedy, and this [Florida school shooting] was certainly a horrific tragedy, the immediate reaction is let's go pass a law," Roby said. "And I would just suggest to you that you can't legislate against evil and we need to take a good, hard look at the laws we already have on the books. Make sure they're being properly enforced."

Sewell, the state's lone Democrat in Congress, did not address the gun issue during her brief time with the media, but her office did issue a statement on the school shooting on Feb. 15. It reads, in part:

“Americans are tired of Congress’s inaction and silent acceptance of the status quo in the face of gun violence. The time for action, the time to strengthen background checks and ban bump stocks and close the gun show loophole is now. I have always been a strong proponent of the Second Amendment, but Congress can no longer settle for symbolic gestures when gun violence kills more Americans every day.”

