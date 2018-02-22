Mayor: Fatal officer-involved shooting consequence of man's choi - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Mayor: Fatal officer-involved shooting consequence of man's choices

Mayor Strange called the shooting an "unfortunate" event that was a consequence of the fatally wounded suspect's choice. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Mayor Strange called the shooting an "unfortunate" event that was a consequence of the fatally wounded suspect's choice. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Thursday morning, Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange addressed the shooting that left a suspect dead and an officer injured Wednesday afternoon.

The incident started when police officers responded to a shooting on Westcott Street in west Montgomery. When they arrived, they found a victim suffering from a serious gunshot wound.

According to MPD spokesperson Capt. Regina Duckett, an armed suspect fled the scene and officers encountered him at the intersection of Hill and Jordan streets. 

During the encounter, Duckett says one officer suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The suspect was fatally wounded.

The mayor called it an "unfortunate" event that was a consequence of the fatally wounded suspect's choice.

“The deceased individual made some choices, and when you make choices there are consequences. This individual made a choice to be involved in some illicit, illegal activity, fleeing from law enforcement, firing at law enforcement and subsequently he is deceased," Strange said.

Strange said the officer suffered a “very minor” injury and has been released from the hospital.

He said another officer is on administrative leave indefinitely and undergoing a medical evaluation, which are both normal protocol. The Montgomery Police Department confirms the officer shot and the officer who fired his weapon are two separate officers, and the officer who fired his weapon underwent medical evaluation as part of standard procedure and is currently on administrative leave. 

