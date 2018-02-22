Alabama Senate votes to allow execution by nitrogen gas
The Alabama Senate approved the bill Thursday on a 29-0 vote. It now moves to the House. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama moved closer to allowing death row inmates to be executed with nitrogen gas, a method that has never been used to execute someone.
The Alabama Senate approved the bill Thursday on a 29-0 vote. It now moves to the House of Representatives.
The bill by Sen. Trip Pittman would allow execution by nitrogen hypoxia if lethal injection drugs were unavailable or ruled unconstitutional. The Montrose Republican said Alabama needs another execution method as lethal injection methods face legal challenges.
However, no state has used nitrogen gas in an execution.
Robert Dunham, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center, said two states - Oklahoma and Mississippi - have voted to conditionally authorize the use of nitrogen gas as a back-up method of execution.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Monday, February 19 2018 2:01 AM EST2018-02-19 07:01:15 GMT
Thursday, February 22 2018 2:16 PM EST2018-02-22 19:16:53 GMT
(AP Photo/Scott Smith, File). FILE - This April 14, 2017 file photo shows trees near where U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke visited Kings Canyon National Park, Calif. A year of upheaval at the U.S. Interior Department has seen dozens of senior staff ...
A year of turmoil at the U.S. Interior Department has seen dozens of staff members re-assigned, key positions go unfilled, rules governing industry shelved and a mass resignation from a National Park system...More >>
A year of turmoil at the U.S. Interior Department has seen dozens of staff members re-assigned, key positions go unfilled, rules governing industry shelved and a mass resignation from a National Park system advisory board.More >>
Thursday, February 22 2018 12:24 AM EST2018-02-22 05:24:41 GMT
Thursday, February 22 2018 2:16 PM EST2018-02-22 19:16:28 GMT
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump, looks to Julia Cordover, the student body president at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., as she speaks during the listening session with high school students, teachers, and others...
Students and parents appealed to President Donald Trump to set politics aside and protect America's school children from the scourge of gun violence.
Thursday, February 22 2018 1:34 PM EST2018-02-22 18:34:51 GMT
Thursday, February 22 2018 2:16 PM EST2018-02-22 19:16:19 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, right, and President Donald Trump listen as Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill speaks during a meeting with state and local officials to discuss school safety, in the Roosevelt Room of the Wh...
President Donald Trump says he's considering pulling U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers from California because he claims the state is giving his administration "no help" in targeting the violent...More >>
President Donald Trump says he's considering pulling U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers from California because he claims the state is giving his administration "no help" in targeting the violent MS-13 gang.More >>
Thursday, February 22 2018 1:13 AM EST2018-02-22 06:13:54 GMT
Thursday, February 22 2018 2:14 PM EST2018-02-22 19:14:57 GMT
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). From left, President Donald Trump, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student students Carson Abt, and Ariana Klein, listen as Carson's father Frederick Abt, speaks during a listening session with high school students, teac...
Revisiting an idea he raised in his campaign, Trump's comments in favor of allowing teachers to be armed come as lawmakers in several states are wrestling with the idea.
Thursday, February 22 2018 1:05 AM EST2018-02-22 06:05:19 GMT
Thursday, February 22 2018 1:54 PM EST2018-02-22 18:54:47 GMT
(Franck Robichon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2018, file photo, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull arrives at Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence for a meeting in Tokyo. When Turnbull arrives in Washingt...
Foreign leaders are looking to cultivate stronger ties with US governors and mayors, an interest that will be on display at this weekend's meeting of governors.More >>
Foreign leaders are looking to cultivate stronger ties with US governors and mayors, an interest that will be on display at this weekend's meeting of governors.More >>
Thursday, February 22 2018 12:44 PM EST2018-02-22 17:44:11 GMT
Thursday, February 22 2018 1:38 PM EST2018-02-22 18:38:21 GMT
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), at National Harbor, Md., Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. Pence said that in a meeting with governors at the White House Monday, they and Tru...
Donald Trump's candidacy jumbled the conservative movement, but more than a year into his presidency, the onetime Democrat holds what seems to be a near-total grip.More >>
Donald Trump's candidacy jumbled the conservative movement, but more than a year into his presidency, the onetime Democrat holds what seems to be a near-total grip.More >>