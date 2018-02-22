Bill to allow execution by nitrogen gas passes senate

Thursday, February 22 2018 2:43 AM EST2018-02-22 07:43:54 GMT
Thursday, February 22 2018 11:17 PM EST2018-02-23 04:17:32 GMT
(AP Photo/Steve Yeater, File). FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2018, file photo, California state Sen. Tony Mendoza, D-Artesia, announces that he will take a month-long leave of absence while an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him are c...
The California Senate is preparing to debate punishment for a lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct.More >>
The California Senate is preparing to debate punishment for a lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct.More >>
Thursday, February 22 2018 12:24 AM EST2018-02-22 05:24:41 GMT
Thursday, February 22 2018 11:05 PM EST2018-02-23 04:05:57 GMT
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump, looks to Julia Cordover, the student body president at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., as she speaks during the listening session with high school students, teachers, and others...
Students and parents appealed to President Donald Trump to set politics aside and protect America's school children from the scourge of gun violence.
Thursday, February 22 2018 5:06 PM EST2018-02-22 22:06:09 GMT
Thursday, February 22 2018 11:05 PM EST2018-02-23 04:05:45 GMT
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). National Rifle Association Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), at National Harbor, Md., Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.
Leaders of the National Rifle Association are accusing gun control advocates of exploiting the deadly Florida school shooting.More >>
Leaders of the National Rifle Association are accusing gun control advocates of exploiting the deadly Florida school shooting.More >>
Thursday, February 22 2018 1:34 PM EST2018-02-22 18:34:51 GMT
Thursday, February 22 2018 10:16 PM EST2018-02-23 03:16:35 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, right, and President Donald Trump listen as Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill speaks during a meeting with state and local officials to discuss school safety, in the Roosevelt Room of the Wh...
President Donald Trump says he's considering pulling U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers from California because he claims the state is giving his administration "no help" in targeting the violent...More >>
President Donald Trump says he's considering pulling U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers from California because he claims the state is giving his administration "no help" in targeting the violent MS-13 gang.More >>
Thursday, February 22 2018 8:54 PM EST2018-02-23 01:54:24 GMT
Thursday, February 22 2018 10:16 PM EST2018-02-23 03:16:32 GMT
(AP Photo/Don Ryan, File). FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2017, file photo, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown delivers her inaugural speech in the Capitol House chambers in Salem, Ore. People convicted of stalking and domestic violence or with restraining orders in Orego...
Fueled by anguished voices in the aftermath of the Florida high school shooting, Oregon's Legislature on Thursday banned people convicted of stalking and domestic violence or under restraining orders from buying or...More >>
Fueled by anguished voices in the aftermath of the Florida high school shooting, Oregon's Legislature on Thursday banned people convicted of stalking and domestic violence or under restraining orders from buying or owning firearms and ammunition.More >>