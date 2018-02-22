Bill to allow execution by nitrogen gas passes senate - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Bill to allow execution by nitrogen gas passes senate

By Michael Doudna, Reporter
The Alabama Senate approved the bill Thursday on a 29-0 vote. It now moves to the House. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) The Alabama Senate approved the bill Thursday on a 29-0 vote. It now moves to the House. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Senate lawmakers unanimously approved the nitrogen asphyxiation bill Thursday, sending the bill to the house. 

The legislation would allow death row inmates to choose nitrogen asphyxiation as a way to be put to death. 

Nitrogen Asphyxiation has never been used to carry out a capital punishment. Only two states, Oklahoma and Mississippi, currently allow it. 

Sen. Trip Pittman, R-Ozark, is the bill's sponsor. He said the bill could provide a more humane way to put someone to death than is currently available. 

Pittman also indicated he believed nitrogen asphyxiation could provide another alternative for capital punishment as lethal injection faces issues in court and over supplies. 

Pittman said tests would need to be carried out to make sure the option is viable. 

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

    •   
