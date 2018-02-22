Auburn University works to fight opioid epidemic - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Auburn University works to fight opioid epidemic

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
AUBURN, AL (WSFA) -

Addiction to opioids is an epidemic in the United States with people abusing both prescription and illegal drugs.

A team in Auburn University’s Harrison School of Pharmacy has already trained and equipped local first responders with Naloxone, a medication used to to treat an opioid overdose.

“The Auburn University Naloxone Rapid Response Program, or AUNRRP, is an initiative that’s a comprehensive plan that includes outreach and health professional training on Naloxone used by training our pharmacy students to be trained trainers, and then also education of our students about the dangers of opioid use and medication use overall,” said Assistant Dean for Health Services Kimberly Braxton Lloyd.

The team is currently looking to expand the program to prepare the community to combat the epidemic of opioid addiction in Alabama.

“Our goal is to have every pharmacy student trained on the standing order that’s available to the pharmacists that prescribe Naloxone upon if they identify a patient that may be at risk of experiencing an accidental overdose,” Lloyd said.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Grand jury indicts Missouri governor who admitted affair

    Grand jury indicts Missouri governor who admitted affair

    Thursday, February 22 2018 5:35 PM EST2018-02-22 22:35:21 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 6:09 PM EST2018-02-22 23:09:44 GMT

    A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to the Republican's affair with a woman in 2015.

    More >>

    A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to the Republican's affair with a woman in 2015.

    More >>

  • Trump comments points to deep divisions over arming teachers

    Trump comments points to deep divisions over arming teachers

    Thursday, February 22 2018 1:13 AM EST2018-02-22 06:13:54 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 5:56 PM EST2018-02-22 22:56:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). From left, President Donald Trump, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student students Carson Abt, and Ariana Klein, listen as Carson's father Frederick Abt, speaks during a listening session with high school students, teac...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). From left, President Donald Trump, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student students Carson Abt, and Ariana Klein, listen as Carson's father Frederick Abt, speaks during a listening session with high school students, teac...

    Revisiting an idea he raised in his campaign, Trump's comments in favor of allowing teachers to be armed come as lawmakers in several states are wrestling with the idea.

    More >>

    Revisiting an idea he raised in his campaign, Trump's comments in favor of allowing teachers to be armed come as lawmakers in several states are wrestling with the idea.

    More >>

  • Instant Pot: Stop using the Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker

    Instant Pot: Stop using the Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker

    Thursday, February 22 2018 5:41 PM EST2018-02-22 22:41:27 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 5:41 PM EST2018-02-22 22:41:27 GMT
    Instant Pot anticipates providing information on how to replace the Gem 65 multicooker in a few weeks. (Source: Instant Pot)Instant Pot anticipates providing information on how to replace the Gem 65 multicooker in a few weeks. (Source: Instant Pot)

    Instant Pot anticipates providing information on how to replace the Gem 65 multicooker in a few weeks.

    More >>

    Instant Pot anticipates providing information on how to replace the Gem 65 multicooker in a few weeks.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly