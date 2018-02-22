Selma High School students spend Thursday on lockdown after thre - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Selma High School students spend Thursday on lockdown after threat

Selma police were notified about bomb and active shooter threats, specifically targeting Selma High School. Because of this, there was a police presence all day at the high school. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) Selma police were notified about bomb and active shooter threats, specifically targeting Selma High School. Because of this, there was a police presence all day at the high school. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
SELMA, AL (WSFA) -

Selma High School was placed on lockdown all day Thursday after a threat on Facebook surfaced. 

According to Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier, a threat against the high school was discovered on Facebook Wednesday night. Selma police made contact with the FBI about the threat, and it was discovered that the threat was made against a number of schools across the country. 

Selma police were notified again about bomb and active shooter threats, specifically targeting Selma High School. Because of this, there was a police presence all day at the high school. 

The IP address for the threat was determined to be from out of state. Collier says a warrant has been obtained to find the person responsible, and police will seek charges for making a terrorist threat.

Collier said they do not plan on having a police presence at the school on Friday.   

