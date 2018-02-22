SEC announces lineup for SEC Media Days

It's been 45 days since the last college football game and there are still 183 days until the first game of the 2018 college football season. 192 days until defending National Champion Alabama opens its 2018 season against Louisville, and Auburn against Washington.

Before then, both head coaches from Alabama and Auburn will gather along with the other coaches from the Southeastern Conference in Atlanta for SEC Media Days in July. The conference announced its Media Days lineup Thursday.

Media Days kickoff July 16 from Atlanta's College Football Hall of Fame, and Alabama head coach Nick Saban will speak on day three and Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn on day four.

Media Days is a four-day event from July 16-19.

Here is the full lineup:

Day 1- July 16

Mark Stoops- Kentucky

Ed Orgeron- LSU

Jimbo Fisher- Texas A&M

Day 2- July 17

Chad Morris- Arkansas

Dan Mullen- Florida

Kirby Smart- Georgia

Matt Luke- Ole Miss

Day 3- July 18

Nick Saban- Alabama

Joe Moorhead- Mississippi State

Barry Odom- Missouri

Jeremy Pruitt- Tennessee

Day 4- July 19

Gus Malzahn- Auburn

Will Muschamp- South Carolina

Derek Mason- Vanderbilt

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said Media Days will return to the Birmingham/Hoover area in 2019 after having been there from 1985-2017.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.