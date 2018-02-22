Alabama football hires two new assistant coaches

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (Alabama Athletics) – Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announced Thursday the addition of Dan Enos and Craig Kuligowski to the Crimson Tide coaching staff. Enos will serve as an associate head coach and quarterbacks coach for the Tide, while Kuligowski will be an associate head coach and coach the defensive line.

“We are pleased and happy to have Dan Enos joining our coaching staff at The University of Alabama,” Saban said. “He brings a wealth of knowledge with five years of head coaching experience and numerous stops as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Dan is a bright football mind and an outstanding recruiter who will strengthen our coaching staff and give our players the best chance to be successful.”

Enos boasts more than 20 years of experience coaching skill position players, 10 years of play-calling experience and five years as the head coach at Central Michigan (2010-14). He served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arkansas for the past three seasons and arrives in Tuscaloosa after a short stint at the University of Michigan where had been named an offensive assistant coach in January of 2018.

“It is a privilege and an honor to join Coach Saban’s coaching staff at The University of Alabama,” Enos said. “I have an incredible amount of admiration for the rich tradition of football success at Alabama. I am really excited to be part of this program, and I can’t wait to get out on the field and get started.”

During his three years at Arkansas, Enos oversaw a balanced pro-style offense that produced some of the most impressive seasons in Razorback history. Arkansas was one of two FBS programs with a 3,000-yard passer and 1,300-yard rusher in both 2015 and 2016, featuring a different quarterback and running back in each season.

Prior to his time at Arkansas, Enos spent five seasons as the head coach at Central Michigan (2010-14), leading the Chippewas to two bowl games and bowl eligibility in three of his five seasons at the helm. He also spent four seasons at Michigan State, coaching quarterbacks in 2006 and running backs from 2007-09.

Enos was a standout quarterback at Michigan State from 1987-90, starting two seasons and posting a 16-7-1 record (.688) with two bowl victories. He graduated from Michigan State with a degree in business administration in 1991 and earned his master’s in sports administration in 2006. The Dearborn, Mich., native and his wife, Jane, have two children, Lia and Alex.

Kuligowski comes to Alabama after two seasons at the University of Miami where he coached the defensive line and served as the assistant head coach. He revitalized the Hurricanes’ defensive front and helped Miami return to national prominence in 2017 with a trip to the ACC Championship Game and the Capital One Orange Bowl.

“I have known Craig for a long time, going all the way back to my first head coaching job at Toledo when he was one of our starting offensive tackles,” Saban said. “He is an outstanding football coach who will bring great energy to our program. Craig does a tremendous job of developing players and has proven to be an exceptional recruiter.”

The Hurricanes ranked among the nation’s leaders in several defensive categories in 2017, including first nationally in team sacks (3.38) and third nationally in tackles for loss (8.5). Three of his defensive linemen earned All-ACC recognition in 2017 with RJ McIntosh named to the second team, Trent Harris the third team and Kendrick Norton, who garnered honorable mention honors.

“I played my senior season at Toledo for Coach Saban, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work on his staff at Alabama,” Kuligowski said. “Coach’s program is the model of consistency and I am looking forward to helping continue that tradition of success with an exceptional group of players and coaches.”

In his first year with the program in 2016, Miami’s defensive line enjoyed vast improvements under his guidance and served as one of the top units both in the ACC and nationally. After the season, Kuligowski was promoted to assistant head coach after spending the 2016 season as defensive line coach.

Prior to his time in Miami, Kuligowski spent 15 years at the University of Missouri coaching the defensive line for head coach Gary Pinkel, where he was the second-longest tenured assistant coach in the league. During his time at Missouri, Coach “Kool” produced 24 all-conference players along the defensive front, four first round NFL Draft picks since 2009 and 12 NFL Draft picks since 2002.

Kuligowski was a four-year standout at Toledo (1987-90) as an offensive tackle. He was named First Team All-MAC in his final two seasons with the Rockets. The 1990 season, his senior campaign, saw first-year head coach Nick Saban take over the Toledo program and lead the Rockets to the MAC title. Kuligowski earned a bachelor of business administration degree from Toledo in 1991. He and his wife Mary have two daughters, Peyton and Madeline, and a son, Max.

Saban also announced the promotion of Michael Locksley to offensive coordinator and Tosh Lupoi to defensive coordinator. Both Locksley and Lupoi were co-coordinators for the Crimson Tide in 2017. Pete Golding will coach inside linebackers and serve as the co-defensive coordinator while Josh Gattis will be the co-offensive coordinator and work with the receivers.

Burton Burns will make the move off the field to serve as the assistant athletics director for football. Joe Pannunzio will take over as the Crimson Tide’s running backs coach with Jeff Banks serving as tight ends coach and special teams coordinator.

“We are excited to be able to promote from within to fill our offensive and defensive coordinators positions,” Saban said. “Both Tosh and Michael are tremendous football coaches who will do an excellent job leading their respective units.

“Joe Pannunzio has done a great job in several different roles within our organization. He is an excellent coach who will do a fine job with our running backs.”

Burns, who just completed his 11th season as the running backs coach, moves off the field after a decorated tenure that included five national championships and five SEC titles. He coached Alabama’s first two Heisman Trophy winners with Mark Ingram bringing home the award in 2009 and Derrick Henry following in 2015. He also helped Trent Richardson and Henry win the Doak Walker Award while guiding seven running backs to NFL careers.

“Burton has been a crucial part of our success over the past 11 years and has done an outstanding job with our running backs,” Saban said. “He is an essential member of our staff as he takes on a new challenge as our assistant athletics director for football.”

All such employment contracts are subject to approval by The University of Alabama Board of Trustees.

(Courtesy: Alabama Athletics)