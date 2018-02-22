New state program will educate parents, teachers on cyber safety

The Alabama Attorney General’s Office announced a partnership with the Alabama Department of Education in a joint news conference Thursday, to launch a new cyber safety training program. The program is to help educate parents and teachers on the ways they can, and should, monitor children’s social media and other digital activities.

“We need to arm parents with information,” said Attorney General Steve Marshall. “Most of us, who are raising children now, did not grow up in a digital age. We didn’t have the chance to learn parenting skills in this area from our own parents. Parents need to be aware of the apps that are out there, the opportunities for children to be subject to be preyed upon by individuals who are out there for illicit reasons, and to allow parents to make good decisions about how they can help children be educated but also be supervised.”

Parents and teachers who want the training can reach out to the Alabama Department of Education. They will then be connected to the AG’s office through their local school system.

“Once we’re contacted by local school systems, we’ll reach out and find an available date to be able to come, and look forward to being able to impact as many people as possible,” Marshall said.

“We have 735,000 students coming to our public schools, so the opportunity for students to be abused in this cyber security network is great and I commend the attorney general for taking the lead to make sure that we can inform parents, faculty and the administrators about what they can do to minimize this problem. We will serve as a contact person and schedule it, but we also need to do a better job to communicate,” said Interim State Superintendent of Education Dr. Ed Richardson.

Jake Frith, a special agent with the AG’s Office, presented a screenshot of messages as part of the presentation. In the message correspondence, he was pretending to be a 14-year-old girl. Frith said within three minutes, he was contacted by a 29-year-old man who continued responding, even after he was told he was communicating with a minor.

“Every time I log on, I see it,” said Frith. “I can’t imagine, given how many children we have, how often this is happening across the state.”

Frith said officials launched the program because they believe it will take multiple people to attack this issue, particularly the adults children spend the most time with.

Parents and teachers who participate will receive training and information on the latest apps children are using, demonstrations on how quickly kids can be contacted by app users, recommendations on supervision and information on the criminal laws surrounding technology.

Anyone interested in this training can reach out to Michael Sibley, with the Alabama Department of Education, at comm@alsde.edu .

