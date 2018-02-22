AL Higher Education Day opts for parade over rally in 2018

Thousands of college students and faculty members made their voices heard during the 19th annual Alabama Higher Education Advocacy Day.More >>
Students at Southlawn Elementary School in Montgomery will return to the classroom Friday, a day after being dismissed early due to a power outage.More >>
Thursday is Higher Education Advocacy Day at the Alabama State House.More >>
Interim State Superintendent of Education Dr. Ed Richardson is rejecting the Montgomery County Board of Education’s decision to hire a Montgomery-based law firm to serve as its in-house legal counsel.More >>
Tiger Giving Day is a 24-hour online fund raising event to help organizations across campus reach their goals.More >>
Tallassee's Board of Education addressed the public about their state report card.More >>
An Alabama lawmaker wants to allow the state's teachers to carry guns in school following a deadly school shooting in Florida last week.More >>
Houston County Career Academy is the first dual enrollment program in Alabama to have an aircraft on campus for instructional use. It was donated to the school through a partnership with Alabama Aviation College (ACC).More >>
The Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday has inspired many to dedicate the late Civil Rights activist's birthday to a day of service. One organization is using his legacy to give back to 1,000 kids in Selma and Montgomery.More >>
One educator in Tuskegee is giving her students the tools to see their potential while also sparking their creative sideMore >>
