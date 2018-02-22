Elmore County teen to stand trial for murder - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Elmore County teen to stand trial for murder

Jesse Holton maintained his not guilty plea in court Thursday, during a scheduled plea docket. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Jesse Holton maintained his not guilty plea in court Thursday, during a scheduled plea docket. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
ELMORE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

Jesse “Madison” Holton, 18, is scheduled to stand trial for murder in March.

Holton maintained his not guilty plea in court Thursday, during a scheduled plea docket. Holton was initially charged with two counts of murder for the shooting deaths of his parents, April and Michael Holton, at Michael Holton’s home in Eclectic in September 2016.  Roughly one year later, an Elmore County grand jury indicted Holton for the death of his father and no-billed the charge for his mother. 

At the time of indictment, Senior Assistant District Attorney Mandy Johnson could not discuss the details of the grand jury proceeding but gave a statement in October regarding the grand jury’s decision. 

“We can make no assumption about what the grand jury was thinking,” Johnson stated, “but they clearly found probable cause to believe that Jesse Holton murdered his father."

Holton’s attorney Tom Azar has maintained his client’s innocence from the beginning, stating the prosecution will have difficulty proving their case. Thursday, Azar revealed a forensic handwriting expert confirmed a letter that addressed suicide matched the handwriting of Michael Holton.

The investigation into April Holton's death is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Ted Cruz invokes The Simpsons to take dig at Democrats

    Ted Cruz invokes The Simpsons to take dig at Democrats

    Thursday, February 22 2018 9:40 PM EST2018-02-23 02:40:36 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 9:40 PM EST2018-02-23 02:40:36 GMT
    Ted Cruz won 11 states in the 2016 Republican primary. (Source: CNN)Ted Cruz won 11 states in the 2016 Republican primary. (Source: CNN)

    Ted Cruz called said the Democratic Party was the party of Lisa Simpson at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday.

    More >>

    Ted Cruz called said the Democratic Party was the party of Lisa Simpson at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday.

    More >>

  • Sheriff: School officer never went inside to confront gunman

    Sheriff: School officer never went inside to confront gunman

    Thursday, February 22 2018 1:14 AM EST2018-02-22 06:14:16 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 9:35 PM EST2018-02-23 02:35:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). Mourners hug as they leave the funeral of Alaina Petty, in Coral Springs, Fla., Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Petty was a victim of Wednesday's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Nikolas Cruz, a former student, ...(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). Mourners hug as they leave the funeral of Alaina Petty, in Coral Springs, Fla., Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Petty was a victim of Wednesday's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Nikolas Cruz, a former student, ...

    The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.

    More >>

    The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.

    More >>

  • Florida man yells 'murderers!' as he's executed for slaying

    Florida man yells 'murderers!' as he's executed for slaying

    Thursday, February 22 2018 8:24 PM EST2018-02-23 01:24:33 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 9:34 PM EST2018-02-23 02:34:50 GMT
    (Florida Department of Law Enforcement via AP). This undated photo made available by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows Eric Scott Branch in custody. Florida is scheduled to execute Branch Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, for raping and killing a ...(Florida Department of Law Enforcement via AP). This undated photo made available by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows Eric Scott Branch in custody. Florida is scheduled to execute Branch Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, for raping and killing a ...
    Florida inmate yells 'murderers!' repeatedly as he's executed for his convictioin in 1993 rape and killing of a college student.More >>
    Florida inmate yells 'murderers!' repeatedly as he's executed for his convictioin in 1993 rape and killing of a college student.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly