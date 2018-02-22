Elmore County teen to stand trial for murder

Jesse Holton maintained his not guilty plea in court Thursday, during a scheduled plea docket. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Jesse “Madison” Holton, 18, is scheduled to stand trial for murder in March.

Holton maintained his not guilty plea in court Thursday, during a scheduled plea docket. Holton was initially charged with two counts of murder for the shooting deaths of his parents, April and Michael Holton, at Michael Holton’s home in Eclectic in September 2016. Roughly one year later, an Elmore County grand jury indicted Holton for the death of his father and no-billed the charge for his mother.

At the time of indictment, Senior Assistant District Attorney Mandy Johnson could not discuss the details of the grand jury proceeding but gave a statement in October regarding the grand jury’s decision.

“We can make no assumption about what the grand jury was thinking,” Johnson stated, “but they clearly found probable cause to believe that Jesse Holton murdered his father."

Holton’s attorney Tom Azar has maintained his client’s innocence from the beginning, stating the prosecution will have difficulty proving their case. Thursday, Azar revealed a forensic handwriting expert confirmed a letter that addressed suicide matched the handwriting of Michael Holton.

The investigation into April Holton's death is ongoing.

