Record-breaking temps continue, rain likely this weekend

Our record-breaking trend in temperatures continued today! We hit a high of 84 degrees in Montgomery, beating the old record of 80 set back in 1897! Besides the above-average temperatures, today was a lovely day with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Skies will remain with a few clouds hanging around tonight and overnight. Lows will not be low at all. Expect overnight temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Friday will likely feature more clouds and a slightly higher rain chance. Expect partly sunny skies with a 20 percent chance of afternoon showers. Highs will peak in the low-to-mid 80s once again Friday afternoon for much of central and south Alabama.

A cold front will arrive in state this weekend and likely stall over our area Sunday. Isolated to scattered showers will be possible Saturday afternoon and evening. Rain will turn widespread Sunday. Due to the increase in cloud cover and the likely rainfall, expect cooler temperatures. Highs Saturday and Sunday afternoon will range from the low-to-mid 70s.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.