Capri Theatre to show film 'Rape of Recy Taylor: She spoke up'

The Levi Watkins Learning Center at Alabama State University, The Rosa Parks Museum, and the Capri Theatre are presenting a special tribute screening of the Rape of Recy Taylor: She Spoke Up.

According to the Capri Theater, the film exposes a legacy of physical abuse of black women and reveals Rosa Parks' intimate role in Recy Taylor's story.

The Saturday viewing is already sold out but officials say tickets are still available for Sunday's viewing at 3 p.m. Click this link to purchase tickets.

