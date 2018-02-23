Heat slowly fades; Showers, storms emerge late this weekend

Three days, three new record high temperatures. Shall we go for four? The potential is there, but it's not guaranteed.

Today: We started our morning off a few degrees cooler than where we have been all week long, but upper 50s and low 60s still weren't too bad and hey, they are well above average for this time of year! As we head into the afternoon our area will still be under the influence of a strong upper ridge, so don't expect the forecast to change much.

A mix of sun and clouds will be common for everyone on this Friday, and temperatures will likely climb back into the upper 70s/low 80s. If we hit 83 degrees in Montgomery today (which I think we do) we will tie the old record high that was set back in 1996.



While our streak of record-breaking temperatures may be coming to an end soon, that doesn't mean our weather isn't still going to back headlines. We are going to be diving back into an unsettled weather pattern late this weekend, which means showers and storms will likely impact most of the area by Sunday

We are still watching a band of showers and embedded thunderstorms just off to our north and west. This activity is associated with a stalled out surface front, but it is starting to show signs of movement. As it begins to track south and east on Saturday, our coverage of rain will remain scattered at best.

The front will likely arrive by Sunday and turn our forecast wetter and potentially stormy. We will keep an eye on the possibility of a few storms, keep your WSFA weather app handy, and we will continue to fine-tune the forecast for you.

