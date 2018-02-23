8-year-old missing from Florida found in Alabama - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

8-year-old missing from Florida found in Alabama

Juliet Odierna (Source: Eufaula Police Dept.) Juliet Odierna (Source: Eufaula Police Dept.)
Theodore Moschovas (Source: Eufaula Police Dept.) Theodore Moschovas (Source: Eufaula Police Dept.)
EUFAULA, AL (WSFA) -

A missing Florida girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert was found safe in Alabama.

According to officials with the Eufaula Police Department, patrol officers were alerted to the possible whereabouts of 8-year-old Juliet Odierna. Odierna was the subject of an Amber Alert after it was reported that she has been allegedly abducted from her school in Cape Coral, Florida.

Eufaula police say officers found Odierna unharmed and in good condition around 1 a.m. Friday. The alleged abductor Therodore Moschovas, was taken into custody and held on a state of Florida felony warrant.

Odierna has been turned over to the Department of Human Resources until her legal custodian could be reached.

No other information surrounding where she had been found has been released.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

