Second suspect arrested after FL Amber Alert victim found in Eufaula

The Eufaula Police Department says it has received an arrest warrant for a second person connected to the recovery of a missing Florida girl who was the focus of an Amber Alert.

Officers found the child, 8-year-old Juliet Odierna, unharmed and in good condition around 1 a.m. Friday.

Initially, alleged abductor Theodore Moschovas, 37, was taken into custody.

Friday afternoon, Eufaula police confirmed a second suspect, Jennifer Rebecca Moschovas, 31, was arrested on a supplementary warrant. Both she and Theodore Moschovas are being held on Florida warrants for interference with custody.

The child was allegedly abducted from her school in Cape Coral, Florida, Thursday. She has since been turned over to the Alabama Department of Human Resources until her legal custodian can be reached.

No other information surrounding where she was found has been released.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.