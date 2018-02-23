Vintage Cafe to open Tuesday in Old Cloverdale - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Vintage Cafe to open Tuesday in Old Cloverdale

Vintage Cafe (Source: WSFA 12 News) Vintage Cafe (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Old Cloverdale’s newest bistro is set to open its doors on Tuesday.

The Vintage Café, a coffee shop, daytime eatery, and retail store, will be located in the old Regions Bank at 416 Cloverdale Road. Some pieces of the old bank still remain including a vault and the depository box. Also, some of the old bank safety deposit boxes are being used a base for the counter.

The bistro says it will offer customers healthy options for breakfast and lunch. Some of those options include fresh salads, baked goods, grilled paninis along with grab and go items.

It will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to its website, and will offer indoor and outdoor seating, a drive-thru and a walk-up window for both specialty coffee, tea and a variety of food choices. 

Vintage Hospitality Group's flagship restaurant, Vintage Year, has been in Montgomery as a fine dining establishment since 1984.

