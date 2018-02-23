AEA files lawsuit over sale of Georgia Washington Middle School

The Alabama Education Association is taking legal action on behalf of the Montgomery County Board of Education against interim State Superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson and others.

AEA filed a lawsuit on Friday against Richardson, Richard Eggleston, who is the chief administrative officer for Montgomery Public Schools’ intervention, and Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone.

AEA will hold a news conference on the steps of the Montgomery County Courthouse to discuss the lawsuit.

According to AEA, the lawsuit is in response to Richardson’s push to sell Georgia Washington Middle School after the Montgomery County School Board voted to reject the sale in November. The lawsuit claims Richardson’s ties to the Town of Pike Road and Pike Road Schools, which is set to purchase the middle school, creates a potential conflict of interest.

The sale of Georgia Washington Middle School was announced by Richardson during a news conference in February when an intervention plan was released.

AEA says Richardson played a vital role in the creation of Pike Road Schools when he was hired to act as a consultant. Richardson is now trying to sell the Pike Road school system a non-failing school’s building, which AEA claims goes against the MCBOE’s focus on failing schools.

AEA also claims Richardson neglected to assist the MCBOE with the recoupment of $1.4 million that was incorrectly sent to the Pike Road Schools in 2016 by the Alabama Department of Education.

Furthermore, the intervention plan, according to AEA, was to focus on helping the MCBOE’s failing schools. None of the schools listed for closure were on the state department’s failing schools list and AEA believes these schools will be sold below market value to charter schools once their doors close.

The suit is also seeking a temporary restraining order, to block Richardson from going through with the school closures and sale of Georgia Washington.

We have reached out to the State School Board of Education for a response to the lawsuit but have not yet received it.

