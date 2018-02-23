AEA files lawsuit over sale of Georgia Washington Middle School - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

AEA files lawsuit over sale of Georgia Washington Middle School

Georgia Washington Middle School (Source: WSFA 12 News) Georgia Washington Middle School (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Alabama Education Association is taking legal action on behalf of the Montgomery County Board of Education against interim State Superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson and others.

AEA filed a lawsuit on Friday against Richardson, Richard Eggleston, who is the chief administrative officer for Montgomery Public Schools’ intervention, and Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone.

At 2 p.m., AEA will hold a news conference on the steps of the Montgomery County Courthouse to discuss the lawsuit. You can watch the news conference online and on our news app.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch live

According to AEA, the lawsuit is in response to Richardson’s push to sell Georgia Washington Middle School after the Montgomery County School Board voted to reject the sale in November. The lawsuit claims Richardson’s ties to the Town of Pike Road and Pike Road Schools, which is set to purchase the middle school, creates a potential conflict of interest. 

The sale of Georgia Washington Middle School was announced by Richardson during a news conference in February when an intervention plan was released.

AEA says Richardson played a vital role in the creation of Pike Road Schools when he was hired to act as a consultant. Richardson is now trying to sell the Pike Road school system a non-failing school’s building, which AEA claims goes against the MCBOE’s focus on failing schools.

AEA also claims Richardson neglected to assist the MCBOE with the recoupment of $1.4 million that was incorrectly sent to the Pike Road Schools in 2016 by the Alabama Department of Education.

Furthermore, the intervention plan, according to AEA, was to focus on helping the MCBOE’s failing schools. None of the schools listed for closure were on the state department’s failing schools list and AEA believes these schools will be sold below market value to charter schools once their doors close.

The suit is also seeking a temporary restraining order, to block Richardson from going through with the school closures and sale of Georgia Washington.

 We have reached out to the State School Board of Education for a response to the lawsuit but have not yet received it.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Police: father killed 5-year-old son, buried him in backyard

    Police: father killed 5-year-old son, buried him in backyard

    Friday, February 23 2018 5:09 AM EST2018-02-23 10:09:31 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 5:09 AM EST2018-02-23 10:09:31 GMT
    Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard. (Source: WGCL/CNN)Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard. (Source: WGCL/CNN)

    Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.

    More >>

    Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.

    More >>

  • Florida man yells 'murderers!' as he's executed for slaying

    Florida man yells 'murderers!' as he's executed for slaying

    Thursday, February 22 2018 8:24 PM EST2018-02-23 01:24:33 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 11:47 PM EST2018-02-23 04:47:48 GMT
    (Florida Department of Law Enforcement via AP). This undated photo made available by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows Eric Scott Branch in custody. Florida is scheduled to execute Branch Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, for raping and killing a ...(Florida Department of Law Enforcement via AP). This undated photo made available by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows Eric Scott Branch in custody. Florida is scheduled to execute Branch Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, for raping and killing a ...

    Florida inmate yells 'murderers!' repeatedly as he's executed for his convictioin in 1993 rape and killing of a college student.

    More >>

    Florida inmate yells 'murderers!' repeatedly as he's executed for his convictioin in 1993 rape and killing of a college student.

    More >>

  • Teen missing from Kentucky since 2017 found 'confined' inside SC home, suspect arrested

    Teen missing from Kentucky since 2017 found 'confined' inside SC home, suspect arrested

    Friday, February 23 2018 1:37 PM EST2018-02-23 18:37:06 GMT
    Florencio Gomez Saiche, 24, was arrested and charged with the kidnapping of a 16-year-old Kentucky girl. (Source: Saluda County Sheriff's Office)Florencio Gomez Saiche, 24, was arrested and charged with the kidnapping of a 16-year-old Kentucky girl. (Source: Saluda County Sheriff's Office)

    A Kentucky teen who was taken from her home in December 2017 was found confined in a Saluda County bedroom and a 24-year-old man was arrested for her kidnapping. 

    More >>

    A Kentucky teen who was taken from her home in December 2017 was found confined in a Saluda County bedroom and a 24-year-old man was arrested for her kidnapping. 

    More >>
    •   

  • NewsMore>>

  • Judge orders hearing on aborted execution

    Judge orders hearing on aborted execution

    Friday, February 23 2018 3:04 AM EST2018-02-23 08:04:29 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 1:59 PM EST2018-02-23 18:59:42 GMT
    (Alabama Department of Corrections via AP). This image provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows Doyle Lee Hamm, an inmate scheduled to be executed Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 in Alabama. Alabama is set to execute Hamm, who argues his past dr...(Alabama Department of Corrections via AP). This image provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows Doyle Lee Hamm, an inmate scheduled to be executed Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 in Alabama. Alabama is set to execute Hamm, who argues his past dr...
    Alabama postpones execution of inmate with damaged veins.More >>
    Alabama postpones execution of inmate with damaged veins.More >>

  • Florida governor: Ban gun sales to underage and mentally ill

    Florida governor: Ban gun sales to underage and mentally ill

    Thursday, February 22 2018 11:34 PM EST2018-02-23 04:34:46 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 1:59 PM EST2018-02-23 18:59:32 GMT
    (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Mourners attend the funeral service for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School assistant football coach, Aaron Feis. at the Church by the Glades in Coral Springs, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 22. 2018. Football p...(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Mourners attend the funeral service for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School assistant football coach, Aaron Feis. at the Church by the Glades in Coral Springs, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 22. 2018. Football p...

    'Abject breakdown on all levels': Florida high school where ex-student accused of fatally shooting 17 people reopening to teachers Friday amid revelations an armed officer on campus did nothing to stop suspect,...

    More >>

    'Abject breakdown on all levels': Florida high school where ex-student accused of fatally shooting 17 people reopening to teachers Friday amid revelations an armed officer on campus did nothing to stop suspect, other issues.

    More >>

  • Ex-Trump campaign aide agrees to guilty plea in Russia probe

    Ex-Trump campaign aide agrees to guilty plea in Russia probe

    Friday, February 23 2018 12:14 AM EST2018-02-23 05:14:34 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 1:58 PM EST2018-02-23 18:58:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - in this Feb. 14, 2018, file photo, Rick Gates departs Federal District Court in Washington. In a dramatic escalation of pressure and stakes, special counsel Robert Mueller filed additional criminal charges Thursday...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - in this Feb. 14, 2018, file photo, Rick Gates departs Federal District Court in Washington. In a dramatic escalation of pressure and stakes, special counsel Robert Mueller filed additional criminal charges Thursday...

    Special counsel Robert Mueller has filed additional criminal charges against President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman and his business associate.

    More >>

    Special counsel Robert Mueller has filed additional criminal charges against President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman and his business associate.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly